VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Short Interest Up 590.3% in March

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,600 shares, a growth of 590.3% from the March 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VYNE Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $3,249,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $2,752,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 965,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 60,567 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,623,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 488,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 289,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Get VYNE Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

VYNE Therapeutics Price Performance

VYNE traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.72. The stock had a trading volume of 10,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,304. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.23. VYNE Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $8.73.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,710.38% and a negative return on equity of 77.46%. As a group, research analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About VYNE Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary and therapeutics for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The company's lead product is VYN201, a locally administered pan-BET inhibitor soft drug to address diseases involving multiple, diverse inflammatory cell signaling pathways with low systemic exposure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VYNE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VYNE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.