Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $18.32

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.32 and last traded at $18.38, with a volume of 3164714 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on WBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 4.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.19 and a 200-day moving average of $22.14.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $37.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.86 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.11% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other news, Director Valerie B. Jarrett purchased 4,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,992.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,992.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Valerie B. Jarrett purchased 4,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,992.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,992.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Manmohan Mahajan purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.38 per share, for a total transaction of $116,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,859.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walgreens Boots Alliance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 29,409 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,170,347 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $48,269,000 after acquiring an additional 576,534 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 129,191 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,444,686 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,130,000 after acquiring an additional 47,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,675,198 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,927,656,000 after acquiring an additional 10,962,030 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Featured Articles

