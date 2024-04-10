WAM Global Limited (ASX:WGB) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

WAM Global Limited (ASX:WGB – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Sunday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This is an increase from WAM Global’s previous interim dividend of $0.06.

Insider Transactions at WAM Global

In other news, insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 17,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.24 ($1.48) per share, with a total value of A$39,025.28 ($25,844.56). Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

About WAM Global

WAM Global Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies. WAM Global Limited is based in Sydney, Australia.

