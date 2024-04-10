WAM Global Limited (ASX:WGB) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

WAM Global Limited (ASX:WGB – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Sunday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This is an increase from WAM Global’s previous interim dividend of $0.06.
WAM Global Stock Performance
Insider Transactions at WAM Global
In other news, insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 17,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.24 ($1.48) per share, with a total value of A$39,025.28 ($25,844.56). Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.
About WAM Global
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than WAM Global
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- How to Protect your Portfolio Against a Rising VIX
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Delta Air Lines Stock Should Take Flight After Solid Report
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- What Does PVH Guidance Cut Say About Retail Consumer Spending?
Receive News & Ratings for WAM Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WAM Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.