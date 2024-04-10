WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $139.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.51 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. WD-40 updated its FY24 guidance to $5.00-$5.30 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 5.000-5.300 EPS.

WD-40 Stock Down 1.5 %

WDFC opened at $255.11 on Wednesday. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $163.82 and a twelve month high of $278.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $258.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.31. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 50.22 and a beta of -0.06.

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WD-40

Institutional Trading of WD-40

In other WD-40 news, VP Jeffrey G. Lindeman acquired 182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $272.42 per share, for a total transaction of $49,580.44. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 3,073 shares in the company, valued at $837,146.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 334 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 1,805.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 target price on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Wednesday.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

