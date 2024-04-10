WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.000-5.300 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $570.0 million-$600.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $577.8 million. WD-40 also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.00-$5.30 EPS.

WD-40 Stock Performance

NASDAQ WDFC opened at $255.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $163.82 and a 12-month high of $278.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.22 and a beta of -0.06.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.28. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The business had revenue of $140.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.29%.

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and set a $313.00 target price on shares of WD-40 in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jeffrey G. Lindeman purchased 182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $272.42 per share, for a total transaction of $49,580.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 3,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,146.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WDFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,928 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

