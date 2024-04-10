Wedbush Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report issued on Monday, April 8th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.24. The consensus estimate for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ current full-year earnings is $8.92 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ Q2 2024 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.96 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.27 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.18.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $135.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $115.56 and a 12 month high of $158.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.72. The stock has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.80.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.93). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $542.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.84%.

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,642 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $333,076.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,057,103.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,642 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $333,076.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,057,103.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $524,485.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,651,939.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,835 shares of company stock worth $878,441. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

