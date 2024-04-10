Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Wedbush in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $85.00 target price on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SIMO. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.43.

Silicon Motion Technology Price Performance

SIMO stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.13. The stock had a trading volume of 147,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,524. Silicon Motion Technology has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $95.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.70, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.85.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $202.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silicon Motion Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 1,250.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 819,289 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $41,989,000 after buying an additional 758,640 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $44,073,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 171.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,471 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $72,754,000 after purchasing an additional 707,765 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 771.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 760,554 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $38,978,000 after purchasing an additional 673,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,024,000. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silicon Motion Technology

(Get Free Report)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

