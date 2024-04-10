Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0517 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
NYSEAMERICAN:EAD opened at $6.55 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $5.69 and a 1-year high of $6.81.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.
