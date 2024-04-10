Wells Fargo & Company Increases BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Price Target to $95.00

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.71% from the company’s previous close.

BOKF has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.22.

Shares of BOKF stock traded down $4.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $88.20. 15,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,603. BOK Financial has a fifty-two week low of $62.42 and a fifty-two week high of $92.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.65. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.49). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $843.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BOK Financial will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total value of $244,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,159,866.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 59.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOKF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 39.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 16.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 4.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

