Wells Fargo & Company Increases First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Price Target to $24.00

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 5.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FIBK. TheStreet cut First Interstate BancSystem from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays started coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Performance

Shares of FIBK stock traded down $1.62 on Wednesday, hitting $25.38. The company had a trading volume of 236,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,240. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. First Interstate BancSystem has a twelve month low of $20.81 and a twelve month high of $32.54.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $252.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.50 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 18.04%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Lorrie F. Asker sold 1,921 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $50,042.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,909 shares in the company, valued at $179,979.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Karlyn M. Knieriem sold 2,900 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $77,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,599 shares in the company, valued at $551,229.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lorrie F. Asker sold 1,921 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $50,042.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,979.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,531 shares of company stock valued at $197,645. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Interstate BancSystem

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,828,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,547,000 after buying an additional 286,160 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the second quarter worth about $54,700,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 0.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,451,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,907,000 after purchasing an additional 28,343 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA increased its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 19.6% during the third quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 654,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,321,000 after purchasing an additional 107,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 4.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,224,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,476,000 after purchasing an additional 87,039 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Featured Articles

