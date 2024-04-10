Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Price Target Lowered to $68.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WAL. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.60.

NYSE:WAL traded down $2.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,811. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.47. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $11.35 and a 12 month high of $70.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.93.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.97 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 16.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 57.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 400.7% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 54.7% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. 79.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

