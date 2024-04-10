Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the March 15th total of 88,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 354,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Westhaven Gold Price Performance
OTCMKTS WTHVF traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.18. 38,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,917. Westhaven Gold has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average of $0.15.
Westhaven Gold Company Profile
