Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the March 15th total of 88,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 354,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Westhaven Gold Price Performance

OTCMKTS WTHVF traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.18. 38,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,917. Westhaven Gold has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average of $0.15.

Westhaven Gold Company Profile

Westhaven Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Westhaven Ventures Inc and changed its name to Westhaven Gold Corp.

