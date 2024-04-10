WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of WestRock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.40.

Get WestRock alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on WestRock

WestRock Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $49.15 on Monday. WestRock has a 1 year low of $26.85 and a 1 year high of $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.31, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.31.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.15). WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that WestRock will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at WestRock

In other WestRock news, insider Vicki L. Lostetter sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total value of $149,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,939,844.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WestRock in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in WestRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in WestRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in WestRock by 1,815.2% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in WestRock by 268.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WestRock

(Get Free Report)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.