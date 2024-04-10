Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Trading Down 2.6%

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) was down 2.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.58 and last traded at $5.61. Approximately 859,807 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 2,589,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on WIT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wipro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Wipro from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Wipro in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.20 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wipro has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $5.05.

Wipro Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.98 and a 200-day moving average of $5.38.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Wipro had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wipro Limited will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wipro

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 118,772 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 199,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 36,907 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,033,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $123,618,000 after purchasing an additional 509,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 99,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 14,576 shares during the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

