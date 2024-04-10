WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 76.1% from the March 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ DGRS traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,168. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.69 million, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.74. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 52 week low of $38.46 and a 52 week high of $49.99.
WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were given a $0.085 dividend. This is an increase from WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund
WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile
The WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of US small-cap stocks with growth characteristics. DGRS was launched on Jul 25, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.
