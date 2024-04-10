WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 76.1% from the March 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DGRS traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,168. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.69 million, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.74. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 52 week low of $38.46 and a 52 week high of $49.99.

Get WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund alerts:

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were given a $0.085 dividend. This is an increase from WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 55.9% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the third quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 27.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of US small-cap stocks with growth characteristics. DGRS was launched on Jul 25, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.