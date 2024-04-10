Wise’s (WISE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Wise (LON:WISE – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,140 ($14.43) target price on the stock.

Shares of Wise stock opened at GBX 959.50 ($12.14) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4,566.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.67. Wise has a twelve month low of GBX 490 ($6.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 997.50 ($12.62). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 893.11 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 810.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.95.

In other Wise news, insider Terri Duhon acquired 119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 839 ($10.62) per share, for a total transaction of £998.41 ($1,263.65). In other Wise news, insider Terri Duhon acquired 119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 839 ($10.62) per share, for a total transaction of £998.41 ($1,263.65). Also, insider Matthew Briers sold 31,664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 793 ($10.04), for a total transaction of £251,095.52 ($317,802.20). 28.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company's transfer infrastructure includes Wise Account for international people who need to move and manage money across borders; Wise Business for international businesses need; and Wise Platform that allows businesses and banks to offer their own customers international payments.

