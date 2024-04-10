WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG) Sets New 52-Week High at $21.13

WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.13 and last traded at $20.95, with a volume of 62434 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on WK Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on WK Kellogg from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on WK Kellogg from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WK Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.45.

WK Kellogg Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.72.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $651.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.87 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that WK Kellogg Co will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WK Kellogg Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%.

Institutional Trading of WK Kellogg

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KLG. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Canal Insurance CO purchased a new stake in WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Mango Five Family Inc. purchased a new stake in WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

WK Kellogg Company Profile

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

Featured Stories

