Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Workday from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on Workday from $326.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Workday from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised Workday from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.61.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $271.10 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.32. Workday has a 12-month low of $174.25 and a 12-month high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Workday will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 62,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.45, for a total value of $17,655,639.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $28,988,505.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 64,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.85, for a total transaction of $17,294,851.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $27,690,743.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 62,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.45, for a total value of $17,655,639.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,988,505.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 442,422 shares of company stock worth $120,553,369. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.8% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 11.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the first quarter valued at $2,974,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 2.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Workday by 10.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

