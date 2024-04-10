Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Short Interest Up 878.0% in March

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,900 shares, a growth of 878.0% from the March 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Worldline Stock Performance

Shares of WRDLY stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.20. 4,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,754. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.90. Worldline has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $22.21.

About Worldline

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Northern Europe, Central and Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

