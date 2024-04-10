Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Short Interest Up 878.0% in March

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,900 shares, a growth of 878.0% from the March 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Worldline Stock Performance
Shares of WRDLY stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.20. 4,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,754. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.90. Worldline has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $22.21.
About Worldline
