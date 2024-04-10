WOW-token (WOW) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $10.36

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 10th. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $221.11 million and $10.36 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WOW-token has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One WOW-token token can now be purchased for about $0.0221 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000598 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00005298 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00013795 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

About WOW-token

WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. It launched on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02197369 USD and is down -1.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $0.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

