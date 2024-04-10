WPP (NYSE:WPP) Sees Large Volume Increase

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 331,393 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 163% from the previous session’s volume of 125,825 shares.The stock last traded at $46.93 and had previously closed at $45.97.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WPP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered WPP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WPP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.97.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.244 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 5.3%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WPP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of WPP by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,155,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,974,000 after buying an additional 332,914 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of WPP by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 567,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,003,000 after acquiring an additional 183,955 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in WPP in the fourth quarter worth about $7,486,000. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its position in WPP by 732.7% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 119,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 105,577 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WPP by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 208,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,934,000 after purchasing an additional 72,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

