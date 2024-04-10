XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (XFLT) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 12th

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 87.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.

XFLT opened at $7.13 on Wednesday. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust has a 12 month low of $6.16 and a 12 month high of $7.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.07.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XFLT. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 22,287 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 192.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 30,365 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

