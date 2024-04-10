Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Receives $15.30 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.70.

XHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

NYSE XHR opened at $15.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.29 and a beta of 1.45. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $15.84.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $253.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.00 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 1.75%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 282.35%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $496,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 56.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 21,532 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 98,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 12,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 193,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

