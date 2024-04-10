Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:CHPS) Short Interest Up 950.0% in March

Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:CHPS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 950.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of CHPS traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.74. 536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,535. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.71. Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.71 and a 52-week high of $34.49. The company has a market cap of $6.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 1.63.

Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0531 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%.

About Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF

The Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF (CHPS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of the companies involved semiconductor industry globally. The index screens securities based on various ESG criteria provided by Sustainalytics.

