Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.80

Shares of Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$9.80 and last traded at C$9.80, with a volume of 3937 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.84.
Yellow Pages Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$134.75 million, a PE ratio of 3.71, a PEG ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.82.
Yellow Pages (TSE:Y – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$55.91 million for the quarter. Yellow Pages had a net margin of 19.80% and a return on equity of 87.75%. On average, research analysts forecast that Yellow Pages Limited will post 2.6233422 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Yellow Pages Increases Dividend
About Yellow Pages
Yellow Pages Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides digital and print media, and marketing solutions to small and medium-sized enterprises in Canada. The company offers digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising.
