Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.80

Shares of Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$9.80 and last traded at C$9.80, with a volume of 3937 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.84.

Yellow Pages Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$134.75 million, a PE ratio of 3.71, a PEG ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.82.

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$55.91 million for the quarter. Yellow Pages had a net margin of 19.80% and a return on equity of 87.75%. On average, research analysts forecast that Yellow Pages Limited will post 2.6233422 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yellow Pages Increases Dividend

About Yellow Pages

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.20%. This is an increase from Yellow Pages’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. Yellow Pages’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.08%.

Yellow Pages Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides digital and print media, and marketing solutions to small and medium-sized enterprises in Canada. The company offers digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising.

