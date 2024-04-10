YIT Oyj (OTCMKTS:YITYY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

YIT Oyj (OTCMKTS:YITYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

YIT Oyj Price Performance

Shares of YITYY stock remained flat at C$1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. YIT Oyj has a 12-month low of C$0.84 and a 12-month high of C$1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.95 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.00.

About YIT Oyj

YIT Oyj provides construction services in Finland, Central Eastern European, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland, Baltic countries, and internationally. It operates through The Housing, The Business Premises, The Infrastructure, and Other segments. The company develops and constructs apartments, residential areas, living services, and leisure-time residences; and develops and carries business premises and hybrid projects.

