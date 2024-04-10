Zacks Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for Exelon in a research note issued on Monday, April 8th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.42 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.44. The consensus estimate for Exelon’s current full-year earnings is $2.41 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Exelon’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Exelon had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EXC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.09.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $37.87 on Wednesday. Exelon has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $43.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.19. The company has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 65.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the first quarter worth about $270,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Exelon by 21.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Exelon by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,262,000 after acquiring an additional 12,105 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Exelon by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Exelon by 77.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 380,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,117,000 after acquiring an additional 166,614 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

See Also

