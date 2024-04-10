Zacks Research Comments on Range Resources Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Range Resources in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.44. The consensus estimate for Range Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.92 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark downgraded Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Range Resources from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Range Resources from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Range Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Range Resources Stock Performance

Shares of RRC opened at $36.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.92 and a 200 day moving average of $32.04. Range Resources has a 12 month low of $23.92 and a 12 month high of $37.88.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $941.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.25 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 25.82%. Range Resources’s revenue was down 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 9.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Range Resources

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Range Resources during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Range Resources by 333.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 866 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Range Resources during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Featured Articles

