Zacks Research Comments on Transocean Ltd.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NYSE:RIG)

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Transocean in a report released on Monday, April 8th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the offshore drilling services provider will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Transocean’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Transocean’s FY2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS.
Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 19th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.17 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 33.69%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share.
Get Our Latest Report on Transocean
Transocean Price Performance
NYSE:RIG opened at $6.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 2.78. Transocean has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $8.88.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its position in Transocean by 13.3% in the third quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Transocean by 16.2% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,371 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Transocean by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,496 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Transocean by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,212 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Transocean by 6.4% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,657 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.
About Transocean
Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Transocean
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Delta Air Lines Stock Should Take Flight After Solid Report
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- What Does PVH Guidance Cut Say About Retail Consumer Spending?
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Can Guess? Fuel an Abercrombie-Like Short Squeeze?
Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.