Zacks Research Comments on Transocean Ltd.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NYSE:RIG)

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Transocean in a report released on Monday, April 8th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the offshore drilling services provider will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Transocean’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Transocean’s FY2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 19th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.17 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 33.69%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share.

RIG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Transocean from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised Transocean to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on Transocean from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Susquehanna upgraded Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Transocean from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

NYSE:RIG opened at $6.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 2.78. Transocean has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $8.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its position in Transocean by 13.3% in the third quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Transocean by 16.2% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,371 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Transocean by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,496 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Transocean by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,212 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Transocean by 6.4% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,657 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

