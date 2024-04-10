Zacks Research Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of BP in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.57. The consensus estimate for BP’s current full-year earnings is $4.93 per share.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.11. BP had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $52.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BP. Piper Sandler raised their price target on BP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of BP from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.60 to $42.30 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on BP from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.66.

Shares of BP stock opened at $39.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $111.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.44. BP has a 1 year low of $33.52 and a 1 year high of $40.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BP. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BP by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,943,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $245,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,574 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in BP by 10,274.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,070,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,341 shares in the last quarter. PSquared Asset Management AG purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the fourth quarter worth about $50,315,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BP by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 656,293 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $23,233,000 after purchasing an additional 388,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in BP by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,085,143 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,170,000 after purchasing an additional 375,191 shares in the last quarter. 11.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.4362 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. BP’s payout ratio is currently 33.79%.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

