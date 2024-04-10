Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $15.13

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.13 and last traded at $15.22, with a volume of 240255 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.02.

ZLAB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $123.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.50 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.22.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.40.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $65.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.41 million. Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 37.07% and a negative net margin of 125.46%. Research analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zai Lab news, insider Joshua L. Smiley sold 1,988 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $31,151.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,478.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Rafael Amado sold 2,544 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total value of $47,979.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,953.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua L. Smiley sold 1,988 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $31,151.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,478.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,568 shares of company stock worth $208,508. Insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,258,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,192,000 after buying an additional 1,006,575 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Zai Lab by 177.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,336,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413,829 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zai Lab by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,381,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,737,000 after purchasing an additional 80,310 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zai Lab by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,553,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,009 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Zai Lab by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,409,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,136,000 after purchasing an additional 923,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

