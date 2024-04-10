Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wolfe Research

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $337.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ZBRA. Barclays started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.64.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $306.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 53.62 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.64. Zebra Technologies has a one year low of $194.59 and a one year high of $320.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 15.30%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zebra Technologies news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total transaction of $37,713.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,492.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zebra Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 92.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 130.2% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Further Reading

