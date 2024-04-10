Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stake Lessened by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,854,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 397,500 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.79% of Zillow Group worth $107,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in Z. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 203.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,450,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312,241 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 35.4% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 261,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,103,000 after purchasing an additional 68,357 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter worth $2,864,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 148.7% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 326,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,062,000 after purchasing an additional 195,100 shares during the period. Finally, Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.75.

Zillow Group Price Performance

Zillow Group stock opened at $47.99 on Wednesday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.80 and a 1-year high of $61.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.10.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.75 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. Research analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 4,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $209,262.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 168,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,375,604.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 7,813 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total transaction of $427,839.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,347 shares in the company, valued at $7,521,121.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 4,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $209,262.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 168,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,375,604.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,289 shares of company stock worth $9,642,508 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

