Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL) Short Interest Up 2,100.0% in March

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 2,100.0% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZIONL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.51. 310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,325. Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 has a fifty-two week low of $18.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.38.

Get Zions Bancorporation N.A. - 6.9 alerts:

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.6026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.45%.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation N.A. - 6.9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation N.A. - 6.9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.