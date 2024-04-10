Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 91.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,678 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $13,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its position in Zoetis by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 372.3% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,055,000 after purchasing an additional 28,176 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 116.5% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 188,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,210,000 after purchasing an additional 101,431 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,037,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total transaction of $176,689.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,233.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,209 shares of company stock valued at $408,453. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZTS. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Zoetis from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Zoetis from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.11.

Shares of ZTS stock traded down $2.72 on Wednesday, hitting $164.42. 829,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,706,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $75.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.03 and a 1-year high of $201.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $181.72 and its 200 day moving average is $181.29.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 27.43%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.12%.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

