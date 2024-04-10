ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) Short Interest Up 3,242.3% in March

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,510,100 shares, an increase of 3,242.3% from the March 15th total of 75,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 25,101.0 days.

ZTE Price Performance

Shares of ZTCOF remained flat at $1.99 during trading hours on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.22. ZTE has a 1 year low of $1.74 and a 1 year high of $4.00.

Get ZTE alerts:

ZTE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

ZTE Corporation engages in the provision of integrated communication information solutions in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Africa, Europe, the United States, and Oceania. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business.

Receive News & Ratings for ZTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.