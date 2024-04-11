1,000 Shares in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Bought by Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE EMR opened at $114.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $65.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $76.94 and a 12-month high of $115.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.09.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.89.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

