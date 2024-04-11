119,441 Shares in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Purchased by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 119,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,920,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.74. The company had a trading volume of 88,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,513. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $53.92 and a 1 year high of $58.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.72.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

