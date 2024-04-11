14,430 Shares in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Purchased by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,430 shares of the technology ETF’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 119.6% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:AIQ opened at $33.62 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.60. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $34.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.76 and a beta of 1.13.

About Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.