19,959 Shares in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Bought by Custom Index Systems LLC

Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Macerich by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Macerich by 19.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Macerich by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 78,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 7,444 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 295,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 16,588 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 120,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Macerich news, President Edward C. Coppola sold 50,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 655,667 shares in the company, valued at $11,277,472.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, President Edward C. Coppola sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 655,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,277,472.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hern Thomas E. O sold 7,964 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $130,529.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 197,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,243,581. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 172,964 shares of company stock worth $2,940,030. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on MAC. StockNews.com raised Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Macerich in a report on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Macerich from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Macerich from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.40.

Macerich Trading Down 3.9 %

NYSE:MAC opened at $15.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The Macerich Company has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $17.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.14. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.33.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). Macerich had a negative return on equity of 10.26% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. The firm had revenue of $238.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Macerich’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Macerich Company will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Macerich Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently -53.54%.

About Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

