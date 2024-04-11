7,128 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Bought by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 7,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,270,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,196,000 after buying an additional 7,909,057 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,907,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,416,000 after buying an additional 5,538,792 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 27.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,535,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,010,000 after buying an additional 1,632,760 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2,152.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,541,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,810,000 after buying an additional 1,473,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 121.8% in the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,512,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,111,000 after buying an additional 1,380,215 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $57.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.96. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.33 and a one year high of $58.81.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2019 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.