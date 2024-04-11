77,747 Shares in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Acquired by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 77,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,126,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,802,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $599,481,000 after buying an additional 14,236 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,132,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,233,000 after buying an additional 87,707 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,085,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,885,000 after buying an additional 19,043 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 711,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,986,000 after buying an additional 5,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MSA Safety by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 516,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,983,000 after purchasing an additional 18,545 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on MSA Safety from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.50.

MSA Safety Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE MSA opened at $192.23 on Thursday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 12 month low of $122.57 and a 12 month high of $196.02. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.24.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.18. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $495.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. MSA Safety’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

MSA Safety Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is 129.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total transaction of $200,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,912.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total value of $200,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,912.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.50, for a total value of $56,577.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,363. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,504 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,991 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

Further Reading

