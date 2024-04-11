A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCB) Short Interest Update

A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the March 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A SPAC II Acquisition Stock Performance

ASCB stock opened at $11.96 on Thursday. A SPAC II Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.39 and a 52-week high of $12.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.03.

Institutional Trading of A SPAC II Acquisition

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASCB. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its stake in A SPAC II Acquisition by 273.7% during the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 887,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in A SPAC II Acquisition by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,178,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,248,000 after purchasing an additional 226,671 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition in the third quarter worth $1,943,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,062,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,039,000. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A SPAC II Acquisition Company Profile

A SPAC II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue prospective targets that are in the industries that apply technologies, such as Proptech and Fintech in North America, Europe, and Asia.

