AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) CAO Jessica A. Garascia Sells 7,352 Shares

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) CAO Jessica A. Garascia sold 7,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total value of $465,896.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,165 shares in the company, valued at $1,784,816.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

AAR Price Performance

NYSE:AIR traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.56. The stock had a trading volume of 60,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.90. AAR Corp. has a 52 week low of $50.06 and a 52 week high of $73.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48 and a beta of 1.67.

Get AAR alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AAR

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in AAR during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in AAR during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in AAR during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AAR in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AAR in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on AIR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of AAR in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of AAR in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on AAR from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. William Blair began coverage on AAR in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on AAR from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AAR

About AAR

(Get Free Report)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.