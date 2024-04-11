Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 165 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,306 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $366,000. Carr Financial Group Corp lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 962 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,187 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 11,453 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $530,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total transaction of $25,591,006.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $17,003,651.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total transaction of $25,591,006.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $17,003,651.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 268,335 shares of company stock worth $151,619,811. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $619.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $599.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $502.81. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $315.62 and a 52-week high of $639.00. The company has a market cap of $268.13 billion, a PE ratio of 51.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $592.42.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

