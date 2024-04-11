Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 294 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,663,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,611,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kellanova by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,990,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,971,000 after buying an additional 1,132,485 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Kellanova by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,890,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,061,000 after buying an additional 1,051,922 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kellanova by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,981,000 after buying an additional 646,828 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.46, for a total transaction of $4,470,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,075,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,266,159.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 933,600 shares of company stock worth $51,259,308. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of K stock opened at $56.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.66. Kellanova has a 52-week low of $47.63 and a 52-week high of $72.30. The company has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.39 and its 200 day moving average is $54.11.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.45%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on K shares. Citigroup started coverage on Kellanova in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Kellanova in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Kellanova from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Kellanova from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.27.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

