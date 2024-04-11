Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,950 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 299.1% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 475,675 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $39.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.94. The company has a market capitalization of $158.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.98. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

