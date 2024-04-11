Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,059 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANET. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,274,000 after buying an additional 19,738 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after acquiring an additional 353,253 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:ANET traded up $3.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $291.30. The stock had a trading volume of 118,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,369,351. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $281.14 and a 200 day moving average of $240.95. The company has a market capitalization of $91.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.83, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.09. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $131.68 and a one year high of $307.74.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.41, for a total value of $48,622.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,055.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.31, for a total transaction of $5,686,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $922,301.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.41, for a total transaction of $48,622.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,055.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 336,994 shares of company stock valued at $95,800,362 over the last quarter. 18.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ANET. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Arista Networks from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $297.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.65.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Arista Networks

About Arista Networks

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.