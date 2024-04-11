Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,167 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,304,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,530,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,008 shares during the period. Newport Trust Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.3% in the third quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 199,998,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,003,971,000 after purchasing an additional 673,043 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,018,462,000 after purchasing an additional 29,769,976 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 85,003.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,568,000 after purchasing an additional 76,746,649 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,158,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,128,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,237 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T opened at $16.54 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The company has a market cap of $118.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.44.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 56.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on T shares. Wolfe Research raised AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays raised their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.61.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

