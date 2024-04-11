Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vivid Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $514,000. Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at about $522,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 4,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $3,208,286.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,120.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, Director Robert W. Pease bought 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $146.58 per share, for a total transaction of $99,967.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,502. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $3,208,286.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,120.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,056 shares of company stock worth $5,272,681. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on PSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.31.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $164.98 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $89.74 and a twelve month high of $174.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.63 and its 200 day moving average is $133.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $70.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The company had revenue of $38.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 13.43 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.15%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

